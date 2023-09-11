LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday, hundreds of Kentuckiana nonprofits will be asking for your support through the Community Foundation of Louisville's Give for Good campaign.
The Wesley House of Kentucky is one of the many deserving nonprofits that will benefit from your generosity.
Wesley House CEO Patricia Williams joined WDRB Mornings Monday, along with Ricky Santiago, a parent of one of the children being served by Wesley House, to explain its mission.
The nonprofit has been serving the community by providing essential resources and support to individuals and families in need for more than a century.
"Wesley House is a community center that has been serving families for 120 years," Williams said. "Our mission is simple: it is to help people help themselves. And we start from the cradle to career. We are serving kids in Head Start education from 0 to 5, we are serving after-school programs and providing academic enrichment, and literacy support, social holistic services for our school age children and workforce development services for adults."
Santiago and his son, Leo, have been fortunate enough to benefit from the nonprofit.
"Our son, Leo, was diagnosed with autism, and in the midst of finding services for him, Head Start was the correct place for him," Santiago said. "And to know that there's a place where he can go where he can get services, and he can develop social and his emotional aptitude, where he's cared for and loved, and they have a curriculum specifically for him. That's been an entire blessing."
Santiago said his family is still waiting for services from other organizations while Wesley House fills the gap.
"Wesley House touches about 110 people each day that come through our doors," Williams said. "That reaches about 75 families. We're able to support those who are underserved, we're supporting foster care, those that are on the spectrum, like Leo. And those who really cannot find services anywhere else. Like Ricky mentioned, there are just extensive waiting lists. So we are just excited to be able to impact families as a whole, and really provide those necessary institutional support and meet people where they are."
You can help Wesley House with its mission by giving big during the Give for Good campaign. Direct donations are also accepted on the Wesley House website. Click Here to donate. Or Click Here to become a volunteer.
