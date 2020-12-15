LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westport Village gets into the season with it’s own special shopping event.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the Village Christmas Market.
This is the last weekend for the festive gathering.
Visit the one-of-a-kind outdoor Christmas Market, located in the green space under the twinkling market lights.
Enjoy a variety of warm beverages, charcuterie, chocolates, balloons, baked goods, smoked nuts, local gifts and more.
Friday, December 18 Noon-7:00pm
Saturday, December 19 11am-7:00pm
Sunday, December 20 Noon-6:00pm
PARTICIPATING VENDORS:
Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar/ Board and You Custom Charcuterie
Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company
Hot Off the Lathe
52 Home
Ah, Whatta 'Bout Mimi!
ROTATING VENDORS:
Monnik Beer Co.
Penny and Pearl's Bakeshop
Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Cafe
Atrium Brewing
Paper Doll Stationary
Wells Made Co.
Color Me Eden
Masks are required.
Hand sanitizer stations can be found throughout the Village.
Maintain 6 feet social distance from others.
