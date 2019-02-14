LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone has different opinions about Valentine's day.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found out what some people expect from the day of love.
Most women want chocolate, dinner and romance.
And most men don't want to screw it up.
The biggest consensus was "people just want to spend time with the one they love" on Valentine's Day.
Check out some of their reactions.
Also, kids and Valentine's Day make a cute combination.
Keith joined some grade schoolers who look forward to this day.
Some students at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School gave Keith some insight on candy, cards and what Valentine's Day means to them.
