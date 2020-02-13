LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With Valentine's Day right around the corner, a new survey has set out to document the most popular romantic comedies in every state.
The survey, organized by Comparitech, used search engine data to determine which film is most popular among residents in all 50 states. The top result in Kentucky? "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," a 2003 flick starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.
Kentucky and Alabama were the only two states out of 50 with "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" as their top rom-com. Check out the rest of the results below:
- Alabama, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"
- Alaska, "The Proposal"
- Arizona, "Clueless"
- Arkansas, "While You Were Sleeping"
- California, "Clueless"
- Colorado, "Sixteen Candles"
- Connecticut, "Pretty Woman"
- Delaware, "Clueless"
- Florida, "Notting Hill"
- Georgia, "500 Days of Summer"
- Hawaii, "Crazy Rich Asians"
- Idaho, "The Princess Bride"
- Illinois, "Sixteen Candles"
- Indiana, "Jerry Maguire"
- Iowa, "The Philadelphia Story"
- Kansas, "You've Got Mail"
- Kentucky, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"
- Louisiana, "Amélie"
- Maine, "Bridget Jones’s Diary"
- Maryland, "Crazy, Stupid, Love"
- Massachusetts, "Say Anything"
- Michigan, "His Girl Friday"
- Minnesota, "His Girl Friday"
- Mississippi, "Something's Gotta Give"
- Missouri, "Say Anything"
- Montana, "What Woman Want"
- Nebraska, "There's Something About Mary"
- Nevada, "Pretty Woman"
- New Hampshire, The Wedding Singer"
- New Jersey, "Silver Lining's Playbook"
- New Mexico, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding"
- New York, "When Harry Met Sally"
- North Carolina, "His Girl Friday"
- North Dakota, "Knocked Up"
- Ohio, "The 40-Year-Old Virgin"
- Oklahoma, "50 First Dates"
- Oregon, "The Princess Bride"
- Pennsylvania, "Silver Lining's Playbook"
- Rhode Island, "There's Something About Mary"
- South Carolina, "The Holiday"
- South Dakota, "Hitch"
- Tennessee, "As Good As It Gets"
- Texas, "50 First Dates"
- Utah, "Groundhog Day"
- Vermont, "Love Actually"
- Virginia, "Roman Holiday"
- Washington, "10 Things I Hate About You"
- West Virginia, "Pretty In Pink"
- Wisconsin, "Bringing Up Baby"
- Wyoming, "Splash"
