LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Lots of people are incorporating plant based proteins into their diet because they taste really good and good for you.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shares these two plant based burger recipes you can try at home.
Santa Fe Burger
|1-14.1 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Meatless Patties (4 in pkg)
|As Needed
|Chili Lime Adobo Seasoning (sprinkling)
|2 ears
|Sweet Corn
|As needed
|Olive Oil
|½ cup
|Vegenaise Mayo
|1
|Chipotle Pepper in Adobo Sauce (minced)
|1 small
|Avocado (diced)
|½ tsp.
|Simple Truth Chili Lime Adobo Seasoning
|¼ cup
|Cotija Cheese (crumbled)
|½ cup
|Produce Fresh Pico de Gallo
|4
|Ciabatta Buns
- Preheat grill to medium heat.
- Sprinkle a dusting of the S.T. Chili Lime Adobo Seasoning over the frozen S.T. meatless patties on both sides.
- Grill about 4 minutes on each side. Burgers should be heated through & caramelized on both sides (internal temp of 165°). Lightly brush ears of corn with olive oil & grill at the same time as the burgers. Charing slightly on all sides.
- Cut kernels from the ears of corn & place in a medium bowl. Combine Vegenaise mayo, minced chipotle pepper, avocado, S.T. Chili Lime Adobo Seasoning, cotija cheese & pico de gallo with corn. Mix to blend well.
- Build burger: bottom bun, burger, grilled corn salad, avocado spread on the top bun & complete!!!
- Enjoy these right off the grill for some great tasting burgers that are also super good for you!
Hawaiian Burger
|1-14.1 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Meatless Patties (4 in pkg)
|2 Tbl.
|Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce
|4 slices
|Fresh Ripe Pineapple (peeled & cored)
|1
|Red Onion (thick sliced)
|8 slices
|Simple Truth Plant Based Ham Slices
|4
|Kumato Tomatoes (slices)
|1 head
|Simple Truth Butter Lettuce (leaves pulled & rinsed)
|½ cup
|Vegenaise Mayo
|1 tsp.
|Kroger Sriracha Sauce
|4
|King's Hawaiian Hamburger Buns
- Preheat grill to medium heat.
- Glaze frozen S.T. meatless patties on both sides with teriyaki sauce.
- Grill about 4 minutes on each side. Burgers should be heated through & caramelized on both sides (internal temp of 165°). Grill pineapple & red onion at the same time as the burgers. Marking on both sides will be enough to cook them through.
- In a small bowl blend together Vegenaise mayo & sriracha sauce.
- Build burger: bottom bun, burger, grilled pineapple slice, grilled red onions, 2 S.T. ham slices, tomato, butter lettuce, sriracha mayo on the top bun & complete!!!
- Enjoy these right off the grill for some great tasting burgers that are also super good for you!
