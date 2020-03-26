LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've always wanted to do it, now's your chance to start a garden.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns some tricks of the trade from Jefferson County Master Gardener Terry Gibson.
Old coffee filters and coffee grounds can be a great filler for small seed starting containers.
Rocks tied to the corners of some plastic and draped over a pot makes a great greenhouse to get plants started.
When soil temperatures rise, then you can transplant to a small garden.
Click here to get connected to get gardening advice from the Jefferson County Master Gardener Association.
