LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Census Day will be on April 1, 2020.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years.
Census data is used to determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress, how many districts each state has, and how much federal funding states and counties receive, on top of other things.
"The census will help determine where more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, offices, and stores, which create jobs. Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness.
The 2020 count will be the first to encourage all U.S. households to respond online. Paper forms will still be available, and residents will also be able to complete their census by phone or in-person.
Click here to see sample questionnaire.
Census information will begin arriving in mid-March.
For a list of frequently asked questions and important dates, click here.
