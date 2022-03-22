LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back by popular demand, the Wild Lights Lantern Festival continues at the Louisville Zoo.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at this illuminating event.
This outdoor event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation.
Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo
March 18 – June 5
Thursdays – Sundays
Starting at 6:30 p.m.
Advance online ticket required.
See thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.
Walk along alongside cultural displays celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans.
Stroll through illuminated archways past colorful peacocks, slithering serpents, and a beautiful African savanna.
Majestic butterflies beckon you into a world of larger-than-life insects and animals from all around the world.
Become part of the magic on glowing moonlight swings or stepping inside a gigantic kaleidoscope.
Click here for Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo tickets.
