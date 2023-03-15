Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo takes you around the world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The popular Wild Lights Lantern Festival is back at the Louisville Zoo.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at this illuminating event.

Experience unique locations from around the world in whole new way.

Stroll through the Zoo and see new enormous, handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns.

It's the region’s largest lantern festival with thousands of lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.

The lighted path showcases famous landmarks, flora and fauna of six continents.

Recognize global sites from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Sydney Opera House, from the Hall of Supreme Harmony to the Great Sphinx of Giza.

Appreciate the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the lantern artisans.

Try out the glowing moonlight swings or explore the panda game station.

Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

Now through May 21

Thursdays – Sundays

(Open nightly April 3 – 7 for spring break)

Non-Members

Family Four Pack (Online) $65

Individual (Ages 3+) (Online) $20

Children 2 and under FREE

Parking (per car, inclusive of sales tax) $7

Starting at 6:30 p.m.

Advance online ticket required.

Click here for Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo tickets.

