Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo takes you around the world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The popular Wild Lights Lantern Festival is back at the Louisville Zoo.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at this illuminating event.
Experience unique locations from around the world in whole new way.
Stroll through the Zoo and see new enormous, handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns.
It's the region’s largest lantern festival with thousands of lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.
The lighted path showcases famous landmarks, flora and fauna of six continents.
Recognize global sites from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Sydney Opera House, from the Hall of Supreme Harmony to the Great Sphinx of Giza.
Appreciate the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the lantern artisans.
Try out the glowing moonlight swings or explore the panda game station.
Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo
Now through May 21
Thursdays – Sundays
(Open nightly April 3 – 7 for spring break)
Non-Members
Family Four Pack (Online) $65
Individual (Ages 3+) (Online) $20
Children 2 and under FREE
Parking (per car, inclusive of sales tax) $7
Starting at 6:30 p.m.
Advance online ticket required.
Click here for Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo tickets.
