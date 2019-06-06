LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Juice boxes are getting a very adult makeover.
High Key Wines wants to help ditch corkscrews and heavy bottles, as it launches three flavors of wine pouches.
Instead of fruit drinks, a new wine pouch is available in dry rose, semi-sweet rose and sweet white wines. Each one holds about a glass of wine and has 12 percent alcohol.
The company says it's the first ever resealable, single serve wine pouch (complete with straw). According to a release, 20 pouches take up the same space as a bottle of wine.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.