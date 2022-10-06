LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home.
Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville.
It's the second year in a row the tickets have sold out.
The Dream Home is 2,700 square feet and is located in the Bluegrass Meadows neighborhood in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. It has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. It's valued at $475,000. Time and materials were provided by Fischer Homes.
The drawing for the home happens live during the 8 o'clock hour of WDRB in the Morning on Thursday, Oct. 6. Drawings will also be held for a $1,500 VISA gift card, a $2,500, grocery gift card and a Nashville weekend getaway valued at $2,000.
The winners of each prize are listed below:
$1,500 VISA gift card winner: Thomas Schiller
Nashville weekend getaway winner: Kimberly Saltsman
$2,500 grocery gift card winner: Carol Walker
St. Jude Dream Home winner: Amy Ward
