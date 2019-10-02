(FOX NEWS) -- Katrina Holte is not a modern woman.
After three years of happy marriage, and getting stressed out by her job in a busy payroll department, she decided in 2018 to turn back time — and live like a 1950s housewife, according to a report on Fox News.
That's when Holte, 30, transformed her Hillsboro, Oregon, home into a suburban shrine to the pre-ERA era, busying herself cleaning, making dresses using vintage patterns — and getting dinner on the table by the time her husband, Lars, 28, gets home from his job as an engineering manager.
👗When you've cooked all afternoon but still found time to curl your hair right before the husband arrives home for dinner! 👍 I love dressing up every day - it makes me feel better and I know my husband appreciates it, too! Here I'm wearing a favorite vintage apron I made that coordinates with the sage green top & peachy pink flower. 💕 • The little extra touches to your outfit can really help you stay cheery every time you see yourself in the mirror! 🌺 #vintagehousewife #homemaker #ootd #whatiwore #instafashion #fashionblogger #vintageliving #vintagelife #retrohousewife #retrohair #retrohairstyle #pearls #redlipstick #vintagelady #oldsoul #slowliving #darlingmoment #glamoroushousewife #eleganthomemaking
"I feel like I’m living how I always wanted to. It's my dream life and my husband shares my vision," she says as a vinyl Doris Day soundtrack plays in the background. "It is a lot of work. I do tons of dishes, laundry and ironing, but I love it and it's helping to take care of my husband and that makes me really happy."
Yes, her closet is full of "flattering" frocks she sewed herself, and the home’s decor is retro as all get-out, but it’s not "like it’s a museum," Holte tells PA Real Life.
"When I look at everything that is happening in the world now, I feel like I belong in a nicer, more old-fashioned time," she says. "I agree with old-fashioned values, like being a housewife, taking care of your family, nurturing the people in it and keeping your house in excellent condition, so everyone feels relaxed."
👒"To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment."- Jane Austen • This is such a special place to me. The Portland Rose Gardens is a local landmark, and behind me is the brick walkway that contains the name of every Rose Festival Queen going back to the early 1900s. I love reading the names and seeing how they change over the decades... From "Frances" in 1932 to "Betty Jane" in 1941, "Sybil" in 1915 to "Diana" in 1976. 🌹 • I feel like times are moving so fast that we forget there are so many fabulous stories of women who came before us, even just in the last century. I love to research the stories and lives that might otherwise be forgotten and take inspiration for the future! • •{My dress is from @zulily, and the sandals are from @thebutchartgardens} #ladylike #oldfashioned #rosegarden #portlandrosegarden #cityofroses #janeaustenquote #vintagelady #rosepetals #oldsoul #fashionblogger #fashionista #summerdress #romantic #dressesofinstagram #vintageinspired #vintagemodel #designer #ruffledress #garden #pnw #pnwonderland #portlandrosefestival #oregon #Godscountry
But of course the part-time seamstress of 10 years, who sells her handmade garments online, asked for Lars’ permission before leaving the workforce.
"I spoke to my husband and told him I want to be a housewife and he said that was fine with him," Holte says. "It was a fantastic feeling when I quit. I can do what I want to now and run my house as I want to run it. Now I’m a full-time homemaker."
Holte's typical day starts at 6:30 a.m., when she wakes up and lays out Lars’ clothes before preparing his breakfast and packing his lunch. After feeding herself, she does 15 minutes of "gentler" exercises from yesteryear.
"We have the idea today that we have to push our bodies to the limit, but in the 1950s, the attitude was simply that you had to take care of it," she says. "I have a vintage slant board, which is a small wooden ramp, to do core exercises like situps. I do them for about 10 to 15 minutes a day and they keep me in shape to fit into my 1950s dresses."
After her workout, she heads upstairs for a shower and "full face of vintage makeup," complete with Pond's cold cream and Revlon red lipstick, with "well-drawn eyebrows" and "traditional hot rollers to curl my hair."
• Easter Afternoon Tea that I hosted! ☕ • Top Tier: Meringues & Rosewater Macarons • Middle Tier: White Chocolate Raspberry Scones & Green Grapes • Bottom Tier: Cream Cheese Cucumber Sandwiches & Beef, Havarti, & Aioli Mustard Sandwiches • Butter Roses • Mixed Berries • Three pots of tea • Not pictured: A platter of Dill Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and a chintz china tray of Chocolate Coffee Opera Cake and Raspberry Cream Cake. 🍰It was a wonderful time to celebrate Easter with some friends, and I think they all left feeling very special! #afternoontea #teatime #teaparty #teatime magfeed #macarons #meringues #takingtea #easter2019 #teasandwiches #teatimemagazine
When she looks her best, it's time to get to her chores.
"I will then spend a good hour doing the laundry, dusting and sweeping. I make sure everything is kept in its place," she says matter-of-factly. "After lunch, when my house is tidy and smelling fresh, I will go upstairs and sew either for myself, for my customers or to try out new patterns."
Holte starts supper around 4 p.m. to ensure everything is ready when Lars arrives home from work.
"I usually cook recipes from the era like pot roasts or chicken pies and make sure there are vegetables," she says. "In the 1950s, housewives liked to make sure all the food groups were there."
