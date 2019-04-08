LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville hosts the 8th Annual Gallop Gala to the kickoff the Derby Season on Friday, April 12th.
Churchill Downs hosts this wonderful event.
The Gallop Gala lets the adults with Down Syndrome be the center of attention.
They will feel like celebrities walking down the red carpet into Millionaires Row.
The "Red Carpet" entrance leads into a seated dinner and the "Winner's Circle Lounge Walk Around" to follow.
The Louisville Crashers will keep the party going into the night.
The Gallop Gala raises funds to help fill the gap of state funding.
The event supports the Lifelong Learning Centers that provide educational, social and developmental programming to people with Down syndrome in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Tickets starting at $100
Click here for ticket information and to get connected with Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.