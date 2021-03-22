LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You can help save lives by donating gently used shoes to WaterStep.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about donation opportunities on World Water Day.
In 1992, the United Nations designated March 22 as World Water Day. It’s a day for organizations around the world to focus attention on the global issues surrounding water. Worldwide, over 898 million people lack access to safe drinking water. Waterborne disease is the leading cause of death around the world.
Louisville-based WaterStep has been battling the water problem for almost 3 decades. They turn donated shoes into funding. Once the shoes are donated to WaterStep, they are exported, repurposed and ultimately provide affordable footwear to people in the developing world. WaterStep receives a portion of the proceeds when the shoes are re-sold in developing countries to cover program expenses and support safe water projects like the WOW Cart. WaterStep’s patented WOW Cart, developed in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is a portable, mini water treatment system. It contains all of the components needed to provide thousands of gallons of safe water for drinking, bathing, cooking and cleaning.
As an extra incentive this year, anyone who donates shoes can enter to win a $100 gift card valid for WaterStep merchandise of their choice. Shoes can be taken to any collection site on Monday, March 22nd. Participants must post a selfie of themselves dropping off the shoes in the Facebook event to enter the drawing. Shoes can also be delivered to WaterStep, located at 625 Myrtle Street, from 10am-4pm on Monday, March 22 (World Water Day) to enter the drawing in person.
Click here to learn about World Water Day.
Since its founding in 1995, WaterStep has brought safe water to 3 million people in 58 countries.
Click here to get connected to WaterStep and to find shoe drop-off sites.
