LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Joseph's Salon & Spa is celebrating 50 years and wants to give back.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about their special fundraiser for St. Joseph Children's Home.
Keith spent the morning showing off some fashion flashbacks and hairstyles of the early 1970's.
Joseph's Salon & Spa wanted to do something big throughout the month of July leading up to St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids, August 13 & 14.
You can "Help Jo Help St. Joe's" by contributing to the 50th Anniversary campaign.
St. Joseph Children’s Home is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children succeed as well as heal from pervasive trauma experiences.
The fundraiser will finish up with a spa day for the St. Joseph Children's Home staff on September 20th.
Click here to get connected and donate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.