SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Shepherdsville Farmer’s Market gets their season started on Saturday, May 15th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser found out what vendors are bringing to market.
Expect farmer’s market favorites like beef, honey, eggs and vegetables from local producers.
Stop by and say hey to Honey Acres Farm, Mr. C’s Cheesecake, Cedar Creek Farms, Becky’s Kitchen and more vendors.
It’s a Kentucky Proud event.
Shepherdsville Farmer’s Market
Every Saturday
BEGINNING May 15, 2021
8:00 am - Noon
Ends in October
170 W Joe B Hall Ave
Shepherdsville, Ky 40165
Plan to attend the tractor parade in June.
Exact date to come.
Click here and stay up-to-date with the Shepherdsville Farmer’s Market.
https://www.facebook.com/Shepherdsville-Farmers-Market-153082438712387/
