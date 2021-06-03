CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- National Donut Day was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 and has been celebrated ever since.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the history before the special day on June 4th.
The Salvation Army started serving donuts during World War I.
Since 1917, The Salvation Army doughnut has symbolized loving concern for those in the armed forces.
Salvation Army lassies handed out fresh doughnuts to homesick soldiers.
An ensign in the Salvation Army patted the first dough into shape by hand.
Eventually they would use wine bottles as rolling pins, cut the dough into strips and twist them into crullers.
The smell of frying dough drew a line of soldiers to the hut.
They only served 150 doughnuts the first day.
Soon, they were frying 2,500 to 9,000 doughnuts daily along the frontlines.
Even metal helmets were used to fry the donuts.
Soldiers were asking for doughnuts with holes.
The lassies got creative using condensed milk cans, lids from baking powder cans and the top coffee percolators to make the holes.
The soldiers cheered for the doughnuts and referred to Salvation Army lassies as "doughnut girls".
The simple doughnut became a symbol of all that the Salvation Army was doing to ease the hardships of the frontline fighting man.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana wanted to show their appreciation for the community support, with FREE donuts.
Celebrate National Donut Day
Friday, June 4th 10am-1pm
The Salvation Army Thrift Store
528 Little League Blvd
Clarksville, IN
Enjoy FREE donuts and coffee provided by Williams Bakery from 10am-1pm on Friday, June 4th.
Click here to get connected to The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.
