LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Ballet presents their annual family tradition, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.
This production celebrates the magic and beauty of the season by taking audiences on a beautiful journey through the world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, all with distinct Louisville touches.
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs now through December 22nd at The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall.
The Louisville Orchestra performs live for all performances.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the young performers as they prepare for another weekend.
Thursday, December 19 @ 7:30pm
Friday, December 20 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, December 21 @ 1:30pm
Saturday, December 21 @ 7:30pm
Sunday, December 22 @ 1:30pm
Sunday, December 22 @ 7:30pm
Tickets start at $40
Click here for more ticket information.
With a one million dollar gift from the Brown-Forman Corporation in 2008, the Louisville Ballet created an updated production, which premiered in 2009.
This production celebrates Louisville by including hometown elements like the St. James Fountain and Derby Jockeys.
After another donation from Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville Ballet added new and updated magical effects to the production in 2016.
