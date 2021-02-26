JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) — “Sing For Your LifeSpan” combines talented young singers and a great cause.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before virtual event.
It's a concert.
It's a fundraiser.
It’s not a singing contest.
It’s a fundraising contest.
The event benefits LifeSpan Resources.
Watch the live, virtual concert on Sunday, February 28th from 6-7:30 pm.
The program will showcase talented youth performers from the area.
The performers are 21 and under & are challenged to use their voices to raise awareness and funding for LifeSpan Resources.
Each performer's goal is to raise $10,000 via sponsorships, donations and matching donations.
The singer who raises the most money for LifeSpan Resources WINS the highly coveted Golden Microphone.
Mark Maxwell and the staff at Maxwell’s House of Music have helped the singers fine tune their instruments and will host the concert.
The celebrity host is Layla Spring, 2018 American Idol Finalist & Fan Favorite.
Celebrity judges will reassure and encourage the young singers.
8 young, community-minded artists will learn the power of philanthropy.
LifeSpan Resources is a non-profit organization that connects individuals to resources, options, and services to remain living independently for as long as possible.
They serve the Southern Indiana counties of Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott.
The program is free to watch, but donations to the young singers are encouraged and appreciated.
