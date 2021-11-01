LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Mellwood Wellness Fair can put you on the right track to personal growth.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the people who can give you some direction.
The event on Saturday, November 6th is hosted by The Resource Room LLC in cooperation with other wellness businesses at Mellwood Art Center.
Participants scheduled to appear include Massage on Mellwood, Jennifer Kramer Art Therapy, The Resource Room LLC (Studio 182), Classic Melodies (Studio 280), Focus Physical Therapy and more.
The Resource Room LLC
Mellwood Art Center
Saturday, November 6th
11:00 am - 5:00 pm
FREE Event
The Resource Room is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and accessible space with limitless creative opportunities.
It’s about getting friends and families off their phones and into the glitter.
It’s about connecting people, building community and personal growth.
It seeks to offer people a fun, safe place try new stuff and learn how to do new things.
Click here to get connected to the Mellwood Wellness Fair.
