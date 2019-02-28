LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Louisville Home, Garden & Remodeling Show is the largest home show in the state and one of the largest in the nation.
This event has some of the best exhibitors and displays in the country featuring anything for your home.
More than 300 vendors participate each year with entertaining features and informative seminars.
Expect DIY Clay Studio & Live Demos, Local Artisan Market, The Local Artisan Market, Tiny Log Cabin and more.
Louisville Home, Garden & Remodeling Show
Kentucky Exposition Center South Wing
Friday, March 1st: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 2nd: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 3rd: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
