LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Share in the holiday spirit with Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a tour before their last weekend.
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood added a third weekend to their Yuletide event due to the popular demand. Take in the dazzling lights, the holiday décor displays and the model train village. Say hello to Santa and hear a story, enjoy snacks, beverages and other surprises during this festive family outing. Do crafts in "The Castle" all lit up on the outside and a beautiful Christmas village inside.
The Gheens Barn is decorated for the holidays with a model train moving through a winter landscape. Discover 57 wintery cuttings and other plants inside the Greenhouse.
Explore the light displays in the Holly Alley, Rock House, Admin building, Visitors Center, Pavilion and more.
Yuletide will run 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. every Friday-Sunday from now until December 12.
Get all tickets in advance, no ticket sales at the door. Timed tickets start at $7.
Click here to get connected to Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens.
