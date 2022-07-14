LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by Zesto Ice Cream in New Albany for some sweet treats.
Built in 1951, Zesto has become a New Albany landmark.
Zesto is a family owned ice cream restaurant that specializes in creating tasty treats for all ages.
Zesto was started in Atlanta, Georgia in the 1950's and quickly became a national franchise.
In the late 1950's, the chain experienced financial problems and went out of business.
The remaining stores were sold to individuals.
The New Albany location was purchased in 1966, by Don and Dottie Rosenbarger, who kept the name Zesto.
In 1974, Zesto added chili dogs and popcorn to their menu.
The 1980s brought chocolate ice cream.
Previously, vanilla ice cream was the only choice.
In 1996, the Department of Transportation demolished Zesto to widen the intersection.
They built the new and existing store one block away.
That same year, the business was passed down to Jim and Lisa Young, the Rosenbarger's daughter and son-in-law.
The future of Zesto can be seen in the Chillers Brand.
The name change was necessary due to restrictions on expanding the Zesto name.
Chillers began offering franchises in early 2010.
Special promotion on National Ice Cream Day: Buy one Get one Soft serve cones
