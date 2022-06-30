Local school districts bracing for more pain at the pump with high fuel prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising diesel prices have some local school districts feeling more pain at gas pumps as they budget fuel prices for the 2022-23 school year.
Across the U.S. and Kentucky, a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.78 as of Wednesday, per AAA. That price is almost 10 cents higher in Louisville, where a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.87, and about 20 cents higher in Indiana, where the average for a gallon of diesel was $6.02.
Diesel prices across Kentucky were $3.09 per gallon just a year ago, and in Indiana, a gallon of diesel averaged $3.30 at the same time last year, according to AAA.
All that has some area school districts expecting to spend much more on fuel next school year with prices climbing.
Hardin County Schools has budgeted to pay twice as much for diesel fuel in the 2022-23 school year compared to the 2021-22 term, doubling from $1.2 million to $2.5 million. The district’s current contract for diesel, at a rate of $2.31 per gallon, expires before the end of the year.
Robert Keller, a bus driver and trainer for Hardin County Schools, recently pumped 43 gallons of diesel in his school bus.
"I would not want to be paying the bill for that," he said.
"It's not a pretty picture, so yeah, it stresses me out a little bit," said Chris Corder, the district’s transportation director.
At New Albany Floyd County Schools, the district’s diesel budget will jump 56% from $960,000 in the 2021-22 school year to $1.5 million for the upcoming year. Oldham County Schools will see its diesel budget increase by 65% from $600,000 to $990,000 in the same period.
While some districts like Jefferson County Public Schools lock in set rates through long-term contracts, NAFCS handles its diesel spending on short-term agreements, said Eric Reid, the school corporation’s head of transportation.
"We were on a long-term contract several years ago and we decided to go week-to-week or month-to-month whatever it was because we were paying a higher price when fuel was lower," Reid said.
"When we’re talking about some of those smaller districts, how are they going to pay the bills because they don't have that good price," Corder said.
JCPS, which drives about 100,000 miles per day, typically sees fuel costs jump by less than 10%, she said.
"But at this point, I don't know what type of increase that we're looking at," Hardin said.
"They’ll look at forecasts and things like that," Ken Stites, the district’s transportation program manager, said in an interview with WDRB News.
JCPS purchased 2.2 million gallons of diesel in this year’s contract, Stites said.
Still, districts that have already locked in rates are bracing to pay more at the pumps when fuel contracts need to be renegotiated.
"Honestly, when you get in a situation like this, it takes money out of where it needs to go, which is to the students," Corder said.
Higher fuel prices may also lead districts to consider difficult choices to lower their transportation burdens, he said.
"I don't know if we are heading toward a situation where some of these districts might, and I don't think we would ever do this, but what if some of these districts have a transportation fee, if kids start paying to ride the bus?" Corder said.
Increasing walk distances from schools could be another option to cut the number of students who need to ride buses, thus reducing the amount of miles buses must travel daily, he said.
"But it's a tricky thing, because student safety is the No. 1 priority," Corder said. "So that's something we will continue to look at."
