New ATF ballistics unit in Kentucky linking guns to violent crimes

LONDON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents are using a new tool in Kentucky to help investigators solve crimes faster and track guns used in violent crimes.
In London, 150 miles southeast of Louisville in eastern Kentucky, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) opened a new mobile ballistics unit. Inside, ATF's National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) is trying something new.
"The NIBIN system is designed to link violent crimes, to link shooting events," said Shawn Morrow, ATF special agent in charge for a regional that includes Louisville. "That informs investigators which cases to work and which ones are solvable."
At the mobile unit, Laurel County sheriff's deputies cut open evidence boxes of guns and fire each weapon. The test fires and shell casings collected at crime scenes are then entered into the system using a special machine.
Jennifer Hopkins, a senior intelligence analyst with Appalachia HIDTA, analyzes evidence in the mobile unit. When a gun fires a round of ammunition, the mechanics of that gun firing the round, leaves a unique marking on the shell casing.
Hopkins can see it all under her microscope, similar to a fingerprint. ATF said even firearms that are the same make and model — produced in the same factory on the same day — will each leave unique markings on the shell casing. It's these clues that help solve crimes.
"Sometimes, we may know who is responsible for a shooting, a homicide or some type of violent crime," Morrow said. "It's another thing to prove that, (and) NIBIN can give a tremendous amount of information so we know who is responsible for our violent crime."
Appalachia HIDTA focuses on high-intensity drug trafficking areas and serves several counties in Kentucky, including Jefferson, Nelson and many in the southeastern part of the state.
"Every day, ATF agents and LMPD use NIBIN to guide our investigations," Morrow said. "We see success stories every week."
Entering the data that is shared with other law enforcement agencies is paying off. In fact, it was used to solve a crime during the 2020 protests in Louisville.
"We had an LMPD officer that was shot during those demonstrations," Morrow said. "Very quickly, we were able to collect evidence from those scenes and recover a firearm nearby and were able to link a suspect to that shooting."
But there are challenges with NIBIN too. It's not mandatory for law enforcement agencies to use the free federal program or eTrace, an ATF program that helps investigators quickly track down the origin and purchase of guns used in crimes.
"The biggest challenge we have is participation," Morrow said.
For example, there are about 400 law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, and only about 33% them have an eTrace account.
In fiscal year 2022, 631,000 pieces of evidence were entered into NIBIN, generating more than 189,000 leads from nearly 300 NIBIN locations across the country. A lead is evidence of the same firearm involved in one or more violent crime.
In 2022, Kentucky NIBIN sites produced 3,753 leads, ranking Kentucky sixth in the country when combining cities of Louisville, Lexington and Madisonville:
- Philadelphia
- Milwaukee
- San Antonio
- Phoenix
- Dallas
- Kentucky
"Outside of the Louisville area, we've had multiple shootings connected to Louisville, connected to our rural areas and even crossing state lines," Morrow said. "The NIBIN system allowed investigators to make arrests even outside the state as well."
Investigators are connecting the dots on crimes one test fire and bullet casing at a time.
"It's incredibly meaningful," Hopkins said. "I know that I'm making an impact."
Special Agent Cassandra Mullins said the leads are "actionable intelligence," particularly when there may be no other investigative leads to follow.
"Following up on these leads and working with ATF to solve these violent crimes stops trigger-pullers and disrupts the shooting cycle, stopping the next shooting before it occurs," Mullins said. "That’s what NIBIN is all about."
