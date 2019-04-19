Heavy Rain With A Few Storms Get Going Tonight. By Tomorrow Morning Rain Amounts Of 1" - 2" Are Likely. Locally Higher Amounts Are Likely As Well(Flood Advisories Are Possible).
Not Much Positive Comes Out Of This System. It Is Going To Be NASTY! At Least The Pollen Count Won't Be An Issue (I'm trying to help)
Saturday produces on and off rain with temps *Maybe* hitting the mid 40s for a high in the afternoon. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL BE IN THE 20s & 30s!
It still looks as if some wet snow bursts could mix in by tomorrow morning. This time of the year these system are complicated when it comes to producing snow. I've seen some crazy wild card events from these kind of storms. If wintry precip occurs it's most likely along and west of I-65. Where surface temps drop into the mid 30s wet snow can easily happen. Katie McGraw will have live radar analysis on WDRB In The Morning From 6am - 9am tomorrow. Make sure to catch her updates.
Radar simulations are posted below to show how things might look over the next 24 hours.
I can't give all doom & gloom so I leave you with the good news. Easter brings back sunshine. It will be a COLD MORNING, but afternoon/evening grill outs should be top notch! -Jude Redfield-