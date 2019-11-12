After record setting snowfall for November 11th the focus turns to record setting cold. The fresh snow pack helps intensify the arctic air. Most places got near 1", but as expected isolated higher amounts did occur.
Thanks to everyone for the weather reports!
Time to talk cold! Get a load of this temperature drop. In about 18hrs we fell nearly 45 degrees!
Today's record cold high temp is 32 set in 1932. The forecast calls for a high of 28.
Tonight's record low is 16 set in 1986. I'd imagine Louisville is in the ballpark.
Again a big thanks to everyone for helping out with weather reports and photos. This makes such a big difference and the WDRB Weather team appreciates it so much. Follow Hannah, Katie, Rick & Marc today for the latest on the arctic blast.