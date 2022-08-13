An exciting milestone was reached in the Pacific Ocean at the end of July. Specifically, an area of the Pacific Ocean called the Pacific Garbage Patch.
What is the Pacific Garbage Patch?
Credit: NOAA
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a extremely large area of marine debris in the North Pacific Ocean. This huge patch of garbage out in the ocean is well....huge. In fact, it's estimated to be 1.6 million square kilometers in size with a total of more than 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic that weighs over 80,000 tons. If you want something to compare that weight to, that's around 500 jumbo jets!
A crate produced in 1977 found in the Pacific Ocean.
Credit: The Ocean Cleanup
According to The Ocean Cleanup, with 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic in the Pacific, that is equivalent to around 250 pieces of debris for every single person on Earth.
Hard hat from 1989 found in the Pacific Ocean
Credit: The Ocean Cleanup
Nintendo Gameboy from 1995 found in Pacific Ocean
Credit: The Ocean Cleanup
The Good News
This much trash and debris in the middle of the ocean obviously has major impacts on marine life and human life. According to The Ocean Cleanup,
Due to its size and color, animals confuse the plastic for food, causing malnutrition; it poses entanglement risks and threatens their overall behavior, health, and existence. Studies have shown that about 700 species have encountered marine debris, and 92% of these interactions are with plastic. 17% of the species affected by plastic are on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species.
Luckily, The Ocean Cleanup is working to fix that slowly, but surely, and here recently a huge milestone was reached. The Ocean Cleanup has now officially removed more than 100,000 kg of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP).
Here's video of them collecting plastic from the Pacific.
From the CEO and Founder of The Ocean Cleanup, Boyan Slat,
Since deployment in August 2021, System 002 (or “Jenny”) has now collected 101,353 kg of plastic over 45 extractions, sweeping an area of ocean of over 3000km2 – comparable to the size of Luxembourg or Rhode Island. Added to the 7,173 kg of plastic captured by our previous prototype systems, The Ocean Cleanup has now collected 108,526 kg of plastic from the GPGP – more than the combined weight of two and a half Boeing 737-800s, or the dry weight of a space shuttle!
According to our 2018 study in which we mapped the patch, the total amount of accumulated plastic is 79,000,000 kg, or 100,000,000 kg if we include the Outer GPGP. Thus, if we repeat this 100,000 kg haul 1,000 times – the Great Pacific Garbage Patch will be gone.
I’m proud of The Ocean Cleanup team for crossing this milestone, which is all the more remarkable considering System 002 is still an experimental system. Now our technology is validated, we are ready to move on to our new and expanded System 03, which is expected to capture plastic at a rate potentially 10 times higher than System 002 through a combination of increased size, improved efficiency, and increased uptime. Our transition to System 03 is starting soon.
Uniquely, our catch reporting follows DNV’s Chain of Custody standard. This independent certification guarantees that every single kilogram of plastic came from the ocean. You can read more about how our plastic catch is verified here.
Right now, we’re scaling up to the next phase in our cleanup with System 03. Onwards to adding another zero behind our catch figures!