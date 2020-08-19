The American Meteorological Society has released the annual State of the Climate report. This is the 30th year a similar look at the climate has been released, and this years report was put together by 528 authors and editors from 61 countries. Click here to read the full report, and we will pull out some of the highlights for you below.
TEMPERATURE
In Louisville 2019 was the fifth warmest year on record. Our average temperature was 60.1 degrees. In fact September 2019 was the warmest September Louisville has ever experienced. Globally 2019 was in the top 3 warmest years, and those records date back to the mid- to late-1800s. The reason this study doesn't specifically say this was the third warmest or second warmest year on record is because there is some disagreement. According to the AMS statement, "NOAA and NASA both found 2019 to be the second-hottest year on record, behind 2016, while the United Kingdom's Met Office ranked 2019 as the third-hottest year, behind 2016 and 2015 respectively."
That number looks at global surface temperature across both land and oceans. In fact, the graphic below from NOAA NCEI shows the last five years have been the warmest globally on record.
July of 2019 was the hottest month recorded on Earth. "Well over a dozen countries," according to this study, "reported record high annual temperatures." A little closer to home, 2019 was the warmest year recorded in Alaska as well.
It's not just surface temperatures near the top of the charts; the temperature higher up in the atmosphere also set and approached records. "The lower stratosphere temperature was third lowest to record low, depending on the dataset analyzed. Middle- and upper-stratospheric temperatures were lowest on record since satellite records began in 1979. In September, Antarctica experienced a dramatic upper-atmosphere warming event that led to the smallest ozone hole since the early 1980s." The stratosphere is the next layer up in the atmosphere. Weather (clouds, rain, snow, storms, etc.) doesn't usually make it up this high, but some planes can fly in the low levels of the stratosphere. This is also where you find the ozone layer, so we study different variables in this layer of the atmosphere to better understand how this layer effects everything below it.
Image Credit: UCAR
OCEANS
Antarctic sea ice has been on a below-average trend since September 2016, and that continued through 2019. According to this report, "January 2019 and June 2019 each set a new low monthly mean sea ice extent record," and "net sea ice extent was below the 1981–2010 average for all days of the year." That's an important statistic to keep in mind; reduced sea ice also had impacts here in the United States. Warmer ocean temperatures led to reduced ice in the Bering Sea. In fact this is the second winter in a row for sea ice there to be the lowest on record. That lack of sea ice and the warmer water is "leading to shifts in fish distributions within some of the most valuable fisheries in the world." Global sea level is still rising; 2019 was the 8th year in a row for a new global mean sea level record. The 2019 annual average shows global mean sea level was up 6.1 mm from the previous year and up 87.6 mm from 1993. That's when these satellite measurements started. Melting ice sheets and glaciers in addition to warmer ocean water account for this rise, which is climbing at an average rate of 1.3 inches per decade.
Here's another interesting finding: "The globally averaged sea surface temperature was the second highest on record, surpassed only by the record El Niño year of 2016." It's important to recognize that the only year with hotter ocean water was the strong El Niño in 2016. 2019 transitioned to an ENSO neutral phase, meaning neither El Niño or La Niña. The equatorial waters in the Pacific are warmer than normal in an El Niño event shown in the image below from NASA Earth Observatory. It's important to recognize comparing these two years isn't necessarily comparing apples to apples because of that strong El Niño.
Below the surface of the ocean, warmer water is stretching deeper and deeper into the ocean. "Ocean heat content measured to 700 meter depth was record high" in 2019. This may seem like a random collection of statistics, but there are so many ways to measure ocean water temperature and sea level. All are important to consider, but I've picked out the high points from this study. If you would like to read through the material yourself, the link to the study is at the top of this article.
DISASTERS
The map above from NOAA NCEI shows all the weather-related disasters in 2019 within the United States that cost more than one billion dollars. Hurricane Dorian stands out as being particularly devastating. It caused $3.4 billion (U.S. dollars) in The Bahamas and took more than 70 lives. Looking at both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere active tropical seasons, there were 96 named storms. The average is 82 (based on the 1981-2010 climate normal average). When talking about these weather-related disasters, it's important to evaluate how these other variables are impacting these disasters if at all. For example, we already talked about the record global warmth and we know tropical systems feed on warm ocean water. Can we reasonably conclude that the warmer sea surface temperatures and the rising sea level gave these tropical systems more fuel to work with so we had more named storms than normal? The logic may be there, but much more study needs to be done to prove causation.
Large bushfires emerged after an extended and record-setting hot, dry period in Australia in September. Those ravaged southern and eastern Australia through the end of the year. "Smoke from these wildfires, along with the volcanic eruptions of Raikoke (Russia) and Ulawun (Papua New Guinea), helped load the stratosphere with aerosol levels unprecedented since the post-Mt. Pinatubo era of the early 1990s." Could those higher aerosol levels in the stratosphere be responsible for the record-low temperatures recorded in that level that we looked at above? The extent of that impact requires further study, but the two may certainly be connected.
CARBON DIOXIDE
One of the very first topics mentioned in this report is the increase in global carbon dioxide, both at the surface of the Earth and in our oceans. "The annual global average carbon dioxide concentration at Earth’s surface was 409.8 ± 0.1 ppm (parts per million), an increase of 2.5 ± 0.1 ppm over 2018." That is the highest measure recorded with modern record keeping. It's also the highest level scientists can find evidence of using ice cores to evaluate what the atmosphere was comprised of before modern record keeping. This study suggests this is the highest surface CO2 level in more than 800,000 years.
That's generally looking at CO2 measurements on land, but the ocean also takes in carbon dioxide. "The annual net global uptake of ~2.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by oceans was the highest in the record dating to 1982 and 33% higher than the 1997–2017 average." That number shows how much CO2 our world's oceans took in over the year. It takes into account what the oceans took and and expelled and gives you the annual net global uptake. Again, that number is the highest it's been since scientist started keeping records on this, and it's 1/3 above the average over the last 10 years.
All of this data shows us our planet is changing. The atmosphere, the land, and the oceans are changing and all those changes are connected. It's all part of one big system. 2020 is also starting with significantly above average global warmth and will likely wind up as another one of these hottest years on records.