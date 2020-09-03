We know this year has been a soggy one already, but how does it stack up in comparison to 2018 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)?
Remember: 2018 was the wettest year on record. We ended that year with 68.83 inches of precipitation which was 23.92'' above normal.
On Thursday, September 3rd, we saw intense rainfall and flooding across part of the area. We even broke a daily record at the airport in Louisville. The old record was set in 1879 for 1.41''. We blew the old record out of the water after receiving 2.32'' of rain yesterday. It was the 16th rainiest day ever in September on record!
That added to our growing surplus. As of Thursday, September 3rd we have recorded 42.19" of precipitation at the Louisville airport for 2020. That is 10.70'' above normal for this date! The average is 31.49'' for this point in the year. For comparison, during 2018 or the wettest year on record, we had received 44.47''. So while our surplus for the year is very high, it is still two inches below the wettest year on record.
However, it is certainly worth keeping an eye on during the final four months of the year! We have additional rain chances next week as well that could certainly increase the yearly total. Marc and Rick will time out those rain chances on WDRB this evening.