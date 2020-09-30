Thursday night (around 5 PM) you will see the Harvest Moon in our night sky. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that happens closest to the autumnal equinox. You may remember we marked that date on September 22. You'll also be able to see Mars very near the moon in the night sky! Look for a star that appears red and you've found Mars.
Other than its proximity to the equinox, there's nothing special about this full moon. It won't be a strange color or any larger than normal. You may notice it looks orange while near the horizon. That's normal; when the moon is closer to the horizon, you're looking through thicker atmosphere than when it's high in the sky. Looking through the thicker atmosphere distorts the color.
This full moon got its name because it helped farmers with the harvest. There's a shorter time gap between moonrises each day around the Harvest Moon (really, the equinox), so the moon comes up and provides light before the light of the day fully fades. Days are getting shorter now (hours of daylight, that is), so the extra light gave farmers time to get more harvesting done before they had electric lights.
We will see a second full moon on the very last day of October, too! That will be called a "blue" moon, like the phrase "once in a blue moon." When we get two full moons in the same month, the second one is called a "blue" moon. By this definition, the last "blue" moon we saw was in March 2018. To be clear the color of the moon doesn't change; it won't appear blue.