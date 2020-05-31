The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Monday, June 1st. It is expected to be a busy and active season due to multiple climate factors. It also got an early start with the two storms named before the season even officially got underway! Today's blog will focus on the other names you will hear this year and how they are selected each year.
PROCESS OF NAMING STORMS:
Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. They are now maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.
The six lists here are used in rotation and re-cycled every six years, i.e., the 2020 list will be used again in 2026. The only time that there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.
If that occurs, then at an annual meeting by the WMO committee (called primarily to discuss many other issues) the offending name is stricken from the list and another name is selected to replace it. Several names have been retired since the lists were created. Here is more information the history of naming tropical cyclones and retired names.
List of the 2020 Storm Names
If a storm forms in the off-season, it will take the next name in the list based on the current calendar date. For example, if a tropical cyclone formed on December 28th, it would take the name from the previous season's list of names. If a storm formed in February, it would be named from the subsequent season's list of names.
In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, additional storms will take names from the Greek alphabet.
Pronunciation Guide:
Arthur (AR-thur)
Bertha (BUR-thuh)
Cristobal (krees-TOH-bahl)
Dolly (DAH-lee)
Edouard (eh-DWARD)
Fay (fay)
Gonzalo (gohn- SAH-loh)
Hanna HAN-uh
Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs)
Josephine (JOH-seh-feen)
Kyle (KY-ull)
Laura (LOOR-ruh)
Marco (MAR-koe)
Nana (NA-na)
Omar (OH-mar)
Paulette (pawl-LET)
Rene (re-NAY)
Sally (SAL-ee)
Teddy (TEHD-ee)
Vicky (VIH-kee)
Wilfred (WILL-fred)