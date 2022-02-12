This year's Super Bowl could be the hottest one ever; if the temperature in L.A. is above 84º, the record will be broken! High temperatures in the L.A. area are forecast to be 80º-90º, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Sunday.
Records go back to 1967; since then there have been four games with high temperatures in the 80s:
- 84º in 1973 is the record. That was the kickoff temperature in L.A. and was also the high temperature that day. (Technically the high is listed as 82º, but the kickoff temperature is listed as 84º.) Miami beat Washington 14-7.
- 81º in 1989 was the high temperature in Miami for the Big Game, but the temperature was only 76º at kickoff. This game might be a sensitive subject for some because the 49ers beat the Bengals 20-16.
- That exact scenario repeated itself in Miami in 1995 when San Francisco beat San Diego 49-26.
- In 2003 San Diego saw a high temperature of 82º and was still at 81º at kickoff. The Bucs beat the Raiders that year 48-21.
These records come from the Southeast Regional Climate Center and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.