Today marks 25 years since a tornado touched down in southern Jefferson County, strengthened to F4 as it tore across northern Bullitt County, and produced F3 damage in Spencer County. The National Weather Service in Louisville put together a number of excellent graphics looking back at the event...
25 YEARS AGO: Looking Back At The F4 Tornado South Of Louisville...
Rick DeLuca
Meteorologist
