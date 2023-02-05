Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
Normally, when we get good snows in this part of the Ohio Valley, it's a combination of cold air moving in from the north and moisture being pulled up from the south typically out of the Gulf. However, one of the things that made this storm so unique was that the main source of moisture was the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the placement and size of the mid-level low pressure system, located at about 4,000-5,000 feet above the surface, a strong, persistent easterly fetch developed bringing us a continuous feed of Atlantic moisture. This combined with a sufficiently cold air mass to produce a long duration heavy snowfall event.
Image Credit: NWS Louisville
When all was said and done, areas along the Ohio River and to the south across the Bluegrass region of Kentucky were looking at some astonishing snow totals on the order of one to two feet! In Louisville 22.4" of snow fell during the three day period! To this day, this stands as the heaviest 3-day snowfall on record. But this isn't a storm that sticks out in everyone's' mind because there was never 22" of snow on the ground. Temperatures for much of the storm were near or even slightly above freezing, which lead to lots of melting and compacting of the snow as it fell.
According to the National Weather Service, "By February 6th, 36 of the 49 counties in the Kentucky portion of (the coverage area) had at least 10 total inches of snow on the ground. Louisville itself broke its all-time storm total snowfall, reaching 22.4 inches (previous record: 15.9 inches on January 16-17, 1994)." States of emergency were declared for most counties in Kentucky. Travel became dangerous and power lines went down.