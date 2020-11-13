I can't believe we are doing this again, but another tropical storm formed in the Caribbean Sea. Iota is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall in Central America. Nicaragua and Honduras are in the crosshairs yet again after taking a beating from Eta.
There is less than a month remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season, however it remains very active. On November 10th, Subtropical Storm Theta developed over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean making 2020 season the most active ever on record. Theta was the 29th named storm and Iota brings that number up to 30. The previous record of 28 storms was set in 2005. Official records date back to 1851.