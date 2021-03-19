Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
Friday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 9:26 pm for 5 minutes! 5 minutes is more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 9:26 pm, the ISS will appear above the horizon in the west part of the sky and move toward the north-northeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 31 degrees above the horizon, so you need to look 1/3rd of the way up and avoid tall trees that could block your view...
Weather
As skies clear out this evening, viewing conditions become perfect! Grab a jacket and enjoy the show as temperatures fall into the 40's...