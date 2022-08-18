Saturn is easiest to spot right now after its recent opposition, and you can find four other planets fairly easily in a dark sky around the Ohio Valley. Remember to get away from all lights, including city lights, and give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. If you have binoculars, bring those along, then take a look at how to find each planet:
Saturn is near its brightest right now, so this is a great time to look for the ringed planet (one that can often be difficult to spot). If you have a small telescope, you should even be able to see Saturn's rings! Through binoculars you may be able to see Saturn as an oval shape, but you should be able to find it with your eyes only because it looks more yellow. At sunset Saturn will be in the eastern sky and rise overhead as the night goes on.
Venus is still the brightest planet in the sky, but right now it's easiest to spot in the early morning (before dawn). If this one is on your planet bingo card, look for it in the eastern sky now because it becomes harder to see in September.
Mars is the other planet to look for in the morning sky instead of at night. This one is easier to pick out by its color; even to our eyes, it looks faintly red/orange. Mars will be easier to spot as we get closer to December, but for now look toward the east before dawn.
Jupiter is the second brightest-looking planet to us, according to EarthSky. This one rises in the eastern sky through the evening.
Mercury will technically be visible along the evening horizon but will likely be pretty hard to spot. As the daylight fades, grab binoculars and keep your eyes low to the horizon. Trees and hills will likely get in the way, too.