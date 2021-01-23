WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
An active and complex weather pattern is in store for this weekend and into early next week, as multiple storms track from West Coast to East Coast. This will include a wintry mix, ice accumulation, and a heavy rain threat.
SATURDAY:
Today was a very cold start with clear skies! Lows were in the upper teens and low 20s! With a light wind, it felt even colder!
SATURDAY NIGHT:
The rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. Later tonight, clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system. This will keep our low temperatures a few degrees higher.
SUNDAY MORNING:
A wintry mix (including snow, chilly rain and freezing rain) will be moving into the area. It may take some time to overwork the dry air in the atmosphere before it actually makes it to the ground. It looks like wet weather will return shortly before sunrise tomorrow. Along and north of the river has the best opportunity to see a wintry mix and freezing rain during the morning hours tomorrow. The more south you go, the more likely the precipitation will stay as chilly rain.
ICE ACCUMULATION:
This freezing rain may result in a light glaze of ice Sunday morning over southern Indiana and north-central Kentucky. Freezing rain amounts up to a tenth of an inch are possible in southern Indiana. Expect around 0.05'' or less in northern Kentucky and locations south.
That is not a ton of ice...but ice is ice. It does not take much to create problems and hazardous driving conditions. A glaze will quickly form on elevated surfaces, but sidewalks and driveways could also become slick. If you plan on driving tomorrow morning, be prepared for slick spots on untreated road surfaces.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by early afternoon and conditions will improve. Additionally, it looks as though there will be a brief lull in the precipitation. I do not drop the rain chance completely, but it will be more isolated and it will remain dreary outside. However, we are not done yet!
SUNDAY NIGHT - MONDAY
A second wave of rain will be headed toward us by Sunday night as a warm front lifts north. After midnight on Sunday night (Monday morning), widespread rain will move from the south and lift northward and spread across our entire viewing area. This rain will likely affect Kentuckiana for much of the day. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain as well. Hannah Strong will have more information regarding how much rain we could see on WDRB News this evening.