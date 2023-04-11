March 2023 may not have been that particularly interesting if it were not for the last day of the month, but as a result, there are many interesting tornado statistics to share.
Thanks to March 31, March 2023 has the 5th most March tornadoes (162) on record (subject to change).
March had 2 violent tornadoes. EF4 - Rolling Fork, MS - March 24 EF4 - Keota, IA - March 31 This is now the 5th consecutive year with at least one violent tornado in March. This ties the record longest streak of 5 from 1963 to 1967. (Period of record starts in 1950)
March 31 had the 6th most tornadoes on a single convective day (12Z-12Z) on record (1950-present). Tornado reports are still coming in and the current tornado count of 108 could increase when storm data is finalized.
March 31 helped contribute to a near record tornado count through the first 3 months of 2023.
The preliminary tornado count is only 9 tornadoes behind the record of 398 from 2017.
