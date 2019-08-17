A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening due to an MCS just to our west. This system is gradually weakening as it pushes east and will continue to do so in the hours to come. This means most of us will miss out on these storms. The best chance for organized storms looks to be in southern IN, grazing our northernmost counties. More spotty development is possible in KY. Today will also be hot and humid. There will still be plenty of dry time outside of any storms.
With all the heat and humidity - there is plenty of instability today. Therefore, any storm that does develop could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our northernmost counties under a marginal threat for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5. We will be watching for gusty winds, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Remember, when thunder roars - get indoors.
The data has handled this system very poorly, over the last few days, and even as it approaches the area. So use these images of Advancetrak below as a rough estimate. I will be here tracking the storms and posting updates as needed!