It was a busy start to your Saturday! A line of gusty showers and storms rolled through this morning and continued into the afternoon. Some of these storms were severe with damaging winds. There were many reports of wind gusts around 50-60 mph, downed trees, power outages and flooding. There was a scary report regarding a tree on a house, trapping and potentially injuring two people in Jefferson County (KY).
These storms were brought to you by a low pressure and cold front. And this was quite a cold front! Temperatures are sharply cooler behind this front.
For the record, pun intended, we reached 70 degrees today! That broke a 130 year old record of 69 degrees! However, the warm temperatures are fleeting!
Temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight and be in the mid 40s tomorrow!
On the flip side, tomorrow will be much quieter! It does look like the clouds will be hanging tough overnight and on Sunday.