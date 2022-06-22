With our lawns getting dry and crunchy with dry conditions and above average temperatures the past week or so, some of us could really use some rainfall.
A weak cold front will be moving through the area this afternoon and into the evening time, but only few will end up seeing storms from this.
Temperatures are still going to climb into the upper 90s today, making a run at the record of 99 set back in 1988. Combine that with more humidity and it'll feel like over 100 all afternoon long.
You'll notice these storms are very scattered across the board into the afternoon and early evening time.
It's important to note that not everyone will see these storms or any rainfall at all later today, but if you're lucky you could get some much needed rain for your lawn. Most model data is favoring South of the river to see the "best" chance for rain, but some over our Indiana counties are possible as well.
What's important to know about these storms that could form is that there is plenty of CAPE, or storm energy, for them to start to pop-up.
However, that being said what is missing is wind shear. With little to no wind shear, these storms will likely be what we call "pulse storms". These type of storms move very slowly and billow upward into the sky, but don't really move much. Because of this, the storm will eventually run out of fuel and collapse on itself, and when that occurs, very heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds are possible.