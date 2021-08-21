Happy weekend! We've had constant rain chances almost every day the past week and today will be no different, but the good news if you're sick of the rain is that today isn't a washout by any means. In fact, most will still end up staying dry this afternoon and this evening.
A weakening cold front will be approaching the area from the West through the day today, which will bring in a chance for a few scattered storms later this afternoon and heading into this evening.
If you plan on heading to the Kentucky State Fair today, or any other outdoor event across the area, keep in mind you mind get caught under a shower or two into the late afternoon. We start off with high thin clouds building in through the early afternoon before we become partly sunny.
A few showers will begin to pop-up ahead of the front and with the heat of the day by mid to late afternoon.
Advancetrak has the greatest chance of showers and storms to be mostly West of I-65 today, but metro Louisville should still expect one or two downpours to be in the area near dinner time and heading toward sunset.
Most will remain dry today and outdoor plans will be good to go, just know that it will be another hot and humid one out there this afternoon with highs in the low 90s.
With temperatures climbing and us drying out some over the next couple of days, pollen will begin to cause problems for those susceptible to seasonal allergies, especially ragweed heading through the rest of the weekend and the beginning of next work week.
Enjoy your Saturday!