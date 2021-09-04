Happy holiday weekend! A lot of us during Labor Day weekend have outdoor plans and combined with a big Week 1 of college football with Kentucky playing today, there's a lot going on. Therefore, let's get into the forecast.
The past few days have been GREAT weather wise with low humidity, lower temperatures, and sunshine. Dewpoints this morning started in the low 60s, but will slightly increase this afternoon as more moisture moves into the area from the West.
We start off with the first half of the day being completely dry, but by the time we get to early afternoon, our far Western communities start to see some showers and storms move into the area.
This rain as it is pushing off to the East and further into our area, will be battling a lot of dry air that is already in place, after all, that is a big reason why it felt so nice the past few days. Therefore, a lot of these showers will be struggling to keep strength as they push East of I-65.
Eventually, the moisture will win over and portions of the area will see scattered showers and storms heading into the late afternoon and into the early evening time. That being said, this isn't a washout by any means, but carrying a poncho out with you or maybe an umbrella just in case isn't a bad idea.
The cold front that is approaching gets closer heading into the late night hours and the overnight hours across the area, therefore rain chances will increase and become slightly more widespread heading overnight and into our Sunday morning.
The increasing cloud cover this afternoon combined with a few showers will limit our temperatures to once again below average, only reaching the low 80s.
We're starting to see a little taste of fall as we remain in the 80s all week after a scorcher the past couple of weeks. Fall is only 18 days from now!