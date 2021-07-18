Considering we have had 5.15" of rain so far during the month of July, I think it is safe to say many of us across the area are ready for a few days of sunshine and dry conditions. Luckily, that is on the way for the work week, but we have to get through one more day of a small rain chance to get there.
Today
Much like Saturday, today will end up more dry than wet across the area, but there is still a chance for some afternoon showers and storms to pop-up across the region. Cloud cover will be a little more tough to break through the day today, so expect clouds to last through the early afternoon before breaking up mid to late afternoon.
We remain dry through the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon, although as previously mentioned that cloud cover will hang around in some areas for a bit.
By late afternoon showers and storms, mostly isolated, begin to pop-up, but most data has the greatest chance of seeing these South of the Ohio River and many South of Louisville.
Still, most will not see rain at all today. If you are unlucky enough to get caught under one of these downpours, it will be coming down heavy at times and localized flash flooding could be possible. Outdoor activities today shouldn't be bothered too much, but carry an umbrella just in case if you plan on being outdoors this afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday
Monday is the start of a new work week and a new weather pattern as well. High pressure begins to build in from the Northwest and settling over the Midwest. This high pressure will drive much of the cloud cover out of the way and help keep us dry through the work week.
Temperatures will start to climb back up near average (which is 89 degrees) because of the dry and clearer conditions starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
After more than 5 inches of rain this month and almost constantly every single day, your yard is probably begging to be cut again and the weather this week will allow for you to cut it almost any day before next weekend when rain chances start to go back up again.