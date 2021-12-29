Most of the day today will remain dry, although clouds will be pretty persistent throughout the day and temperatures will struggle to climb with cooler air coming from our North and Northwest. That being said, another low pressure that is to our Southwest will be moving into the area later tonight and overnight into Thursday morning.
As mentioned, most of the afternoon is dry, but still mostly cloudy across the area.
After sunset our rain chances go up slightly as most of the rain stays to our South, but we are still expecting a few scattered showers to move over the area into the evening time.
We won't see a ton of extra rain from this as the atmosphere doesn't really have much energy to work with because of the abundance amount of cloud cover and rain from the past few days.
New Year's Rain/Storms
The New Year's holiday brings another solid chance for some showers and even a few stronger storms to the area.
Heading into New Years Eve, most model data for now is showing rain holding off for a good portion of the day on Friday until, of course, later at night when many of us will be out ringing in 2022.
By Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon, we can expect widespread rain pretty much all day long as temperatures still manage to climb into the upper 60s across the area.
A few strong storms will be possible with this set-up, but that chance is looking more favorable to our South for now. Still, it is definitely worth watching over the next few days.
You may notice though, that the cold front brings in snow showers to our Northwest and West. This front is very strong and once it moves through temperatures will be decreasing very quickly across the area overnight into Sunday. If temperatures do crash fast enough and enough moisture is still available, there is a chance we could see a rain to snow mix and eventually maybe a few snow showers on Sunday morning.
Whether we see any snow fall or not, temperatures will definitely take a tank behind this front and will bring temperatures in the teens across the area and wind chills in the 10-20 degree range to the area come Monday morning.