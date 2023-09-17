As we talked about yesterday we could really use some rainfall in our area. For the entire month, Louisville has officially only seen 0.24" of rain and we're starting to fall further behind with drought beginning to creep into our area as well.
A few showers will be moving through our area today, and although most don't add up to much, we'll have to take what we can get at this point. Late morning and into early afternoon a few light showers roll through our area briefly.
Heading into the afternoon we should see more peeks of sunshine between some of the mid-level clouds. Even so, this will still only warm us up into the upper 70s again for high temperatures today.
A low pressure to our North will try and sling more moisture into our area from the North later in the afternoon and into the evening/nighttime, although only some will get a few downpours that pop-up.
As mentioned we should probably take whatever we can get today, if any, as the next week is looking pretty dry as well; you can see evidence of that with the projected rainfall totals from two different models from Monday through Friday of this upcoming work week.