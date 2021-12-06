Although we started off December extremely warm, Mother Nature has dropped us back to reality for a couple days and brings in...a small snow chance. Yes, you read that correctly, no you don't need to panic. Here's why.
The snow chance we're talking about will be for overnight Tuesday and heading into the overnight hours of Wednesday morning. What's really driving this snow chance is actually the jet stream.
Moving over our area heading into that time frame, a strong jet streak (a relatively narrow band of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere) will be passing over our area, and allowing for the formation of snowflakes with already below freezing temperatures. Typically with a jet streak, we look for what's called the "left exit" region of the streak (back left side) as it moves across our area. This is because it is in this region where rising motion occurs, something you have to have for precipitation to form.
You can tell that this left exit region of the jet streak moves right over our area. That being said, there are a couple things that this snow is going to have to battle in order for it to actually make it to the ground and accumulate. One of those being dry air. Tuesday comes with a lot of it and for a while heading into Tuesday evening, any snowflakes that fall will be eaten up by the dry air far above our heads.
Moisture eventually will start to win over overnight. This is when snowflakes will begin to reach the ground. Moist air all the way up to where the snowflakes are forming combined with the fact that the entire temperature profile is below freezing, means that they likely will come all the way down.
Timing
Now that we've got some of the nerdy science out of the way, lets see what advancetrak is showing for possible timing and coverage...
You can tell that it isn't really a whole lot, but there is definitely snow falling. You can also see that the majority of the snow is North of the Ohio River. This is continuing to be the trend as more and more data comes in heading over the next 24 hours.
Temperatures will be cold enough in most areas to support snow, as most are below freezing.
That being said, what we'll need to keep an eye on is road pavement temperatures. Here's a look at what road temperatures look like this afternoon with some sunshine involved...
Data courtesy of viewmondousa.com
These road temperatures will likely drop overnight and combined with the fact we won't get out of the 30s and see limited sun on Tuesday afternoon, these roads will likely be cold enough for a few slick spots on Wednesday morning.
So, who gets snow and how much?
The big question many of you are probably wanting to know is where is the snow most likely going to end up, and will we see any accumulation from this. Here's a rough sketch of the most likely areas to see some of these light snow showers overnight into Wednesday.
Road accumulations will be tough to come by, although slick spots will definitely be on the table. On the grass and elevated surfaces, the further North you go in the viewing area, the more likely you'll see more than a dusting, but liekyl to be under 1", although most areas will see much less.
For Louisville and South, accumulations will be harder due to the lack of moisture available as this pushes through, resulting in more than likely flurries or up to a dusting on the grass and other elevated surfaces.
Keep in mind forecast uncertainty is high especially in terms of accumulation amounts and will be updated over the next day.