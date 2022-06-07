Another muggy and cloudy one for your Tuesday. Dewpoints have surged once again back into the mid to upper 60s across the area, which brings in that low level moisture and makes it feel like you basically have to breathe with gills when you step out the door.
A cold front is moving toward us from our Northwest this afternoon and into this evening. It isn't an incredibly strong front, but we will end up seeing a few storms firing up along it heading into our area this evening.
This Afternoon/Evening
As the front approaches from our Northwest, expect a few showers and storms to pop-up along the front itself. Southern Indiana would see these first, but with peak heating of the day most won't start to pop-up until the front reaches Southern Indiana.
We continue to see a few more storms pop-up heading into the late afternoon and early evening hours as the front crosses through Louisville and to our Southern communities after sunset.
Wednesday
Things change, however once we head into Wednesday. A warm front will quickly be replacing the front that moves through tonight. Behind that, temperatures will climb quickly and back into the 80s. The first half of the day will have more dry time, but that doesn't last long.
Another front attached to a low pressure just to our North will swing through and out in front of it we start to see pop-up style storms, some of which could be a little strong, heading into the peak heating of the day once again.
By the evening time the next front arrives, and we see more widespread showers and storms heading into Wednesday night.